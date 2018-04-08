Menu
FIFTH: Taylor McKeown. Bradley Kanaris
Commonwealth Games

McKeown uses 200m setback as motivation

Tom Threadingham
by
8th Apr 2018 11:14 PM

SWIMMING: Taylor McKeown isn't dwelling on the disappointment of a failed title defence at the Commonwealth Games, instead embracing it as motivation.

The University of the Sunshine Coast swimmer entered the final of the 200m breaststroke as a genuine medal contender on Saturday after winning the event in 2014, however, she floundered against a stacked field to finish in fifth place.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker took the gold in the event in a time of 2mins22.02secs with McKeown touching the wall three seconds later 2mins25.51secs.

Caloundra's Tessa Wallace placed sixth.

Despite the crushing loss, McKeown remained upbeat about the situation and relished the opportunity to race in front of home crowds.

"Ever had one of those moments where you get dominated, but realise it was the kick you needed?,” she said via social media.

"That was me tonight. Glad I've realised (with the help of Mooney) that there is a million things I need to be better at, inside and outside of the pool.

"So now I'm motivated to strive to be better at those things.

"All that aside, it was so awesome to race in front of a hectic buzzing home crowd! That's something I'll remember!,” Taylor said.

Taylor's sister Kaylee was also in action on Saturday night and suffered some misfortune of her own after just missing out on snaring her first Commonwealth Games medal.

She had a clash with the lane rope in the first 25m of the race and wound-up touching the wall in fourth spot.

