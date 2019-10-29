McGuren climbs NRRA jockey rankings with Blingy win

IN FORM:Matthew Dunn's Cubix was a winner at Tweed Valley Jockey Race day at Murwillumbah Races.

IN FORM:Matthew Dunn's Cubix was a winner at Tweed Valley Jockey Race day at Murwillumbah Races. Scott Powick

MATTHEW McGuren reclaimed the outright lead in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey's premiership in the very first race at Grafton today.

McGuren and his good mate, Ben Looker, entered the eight-race TAB meeting with 10 wins apiece in the NRRA this season.

While Looker didn't have a mount in the seven-horse first race McGuren was on board race favourite Bling "N” Bubbles and a "change of tactics” enabled the four-year-old daughter of All Too Hard to lead all the way and win the Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort Yamba Class 1 Handicap (1400m).

After leading she raced away to beat Penny Rosa (Max McGaw) with Fantasy Midnight (sally Taylor) third.

"She won her maiden like that,” Matt McGuren said of the mare's maiden win at Ballina back in February.

"She surprised me a little, had to wake her up in the first 50m.”

His early positivity allowed her to lead and dictate.

"She had a good crack,” McGuren added.

Stable foreman, Toby McIntosh, said Bling "N” Bubbles had been ridden quieter in recent runs.

"We'd also put the blinkers on her but took them off here,” McIntosh said.

"Had a change of tactics today. We might have found her racing pattern today. Good to see her bounce back too,” while also praising McGuren's sure ride.

2019-20 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after race 1 Tuesday, October 29 Grafton meeting.

TRAINERS

13: Matthew Dunn.

9: Kris Lees.

8: Ethan Ensby.

5: Dwayne Schmidt.

4: Toby & Trent Edmonds.

3: Brett Bellamy, Stephen Bennett, Brett Dodson, Joanne Hardy, Steven Phelps, Jason Reilly, Daniel & Rocky Simonetta.

2: Ben Ahrens, Daniel Bowen, Brett Cavanough, Michael Costa, Scott Cumming, Gary Doughty, Donna Grisedale, Jim Jarvis, Les Kelly, Terry McCarthy, Steve O'Dea, Mick O'Neill, Andrew Parramore, Colt Prosser, Barry Ratcliff, Alan Ryan, Aiden St Vincent, John Shelton, Daniel Want, Marcus Wilson.

1: Maryann Brosnan, Daiki Chujo, Leo Clapham, Tom Cowan, Neil Creighton, Larry Fairhall, Warren Gavenlock, Owen Glue, Darren Graham, Bryan & Daniel Guy, Carolyn Halliday, Lindsay Hatch, Tom Higgins, Bruce Hill, Julie Hodder, Jay Hopkins, Allan Kehoe, Melissa Kelly, Stephen Lee, Jim Louizos, Max McGaw, Craig Martin, Brad Munro, Tony Newing, Stirling Osland, David Pfieffer, Leon Phillips, Julie Pratten, Kevin Randall, Nathaniel Scott, Paul Smith, Robert Smith, John Sprague, John Sutton, Tess Wilkes, Alicia Willick.

JOCKEYS

11: Matthew McGuren.

10: Ben Looker.

8: Ray Spokes.

7: Tegan Harrison.

6: Robbie Fradd.

5: Jake Bayliss, Belinda Hodder, Matthew Paget.

4: Matthew Bennett, Laura Cheshire, Matt McGillivray, Ryan Maloney.

3: Peter Graham, Andrew Mallyon, Luke Rolls.

2: Anthony Allen, Aaron Bullock, Michael Cahill, Luke Dittman, Kasie Stanley, Ron Stewart, Brooke Stower.

1: Robert Agnew, Glenn Boss, Hugh Bowman, Andrew Gibbons, Tennille Gray, Daniel Griffin, Adam Hyeronimus, Serg Lisnyy, Jason Taylor, Ryan Plumb, Boris Thornton, Jasen Watkins, Jarrod Woodhouse, Jodi Worley.

APPRENTICES

8: Emily Atkinson.

7: Noriyuki Masuda.

3: Leah Kilner.

2: Jag Guthman-Chester.

1: Yvette Lewis, Minehiko Shimodaira, Stephanie Thornton, Sheriden Tomlinson.