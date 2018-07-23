Your morning Coffee is on Macca's

IF YOU'VE hit that midmorning lull, or perhaps Mondayitis is getting the better of you - this may come as some welcome news.

McDonald's will be handing out half a million cups of free coffee today to celebrate their new blend at McCafe. No. coin. necessary.

By using the mymacca's app, customers new and old can claim one of the 500,000 free coffees available across the country.

According to the fast food chain, the new blend of McCafe coffee is currently available in restaurant, through drive-thru or via McDelivery (for participating restaurants).

McDonald’s will be handing out free coffees across the country on Monday. Picture: Colin Kerr

Jo Feeney, from McDonald's Australia said: "For 25 years McCafe has been part of the daily ritual for many Aussies. As coffee tastes evolve, so does our blend and what better way for our customers to try the new blend than with a free coffee".

According to IbisWorld, Australian cafe and coffee shops growth has boomed in the past five years, namely because of our growing obsession with caffeine.

The report, released in January 2018, industry revenue is expected to grow at an annualised 5.1 per cent over the five years through 2017-18, boosted by a large spike in 2013-14 as positive consumer sentiment and growing incomes encouraged consumers to visit cafes and coffee shops. Industry revenue is expected to increase by 2.7 per cent in 2017-18, to total $8.3 billion.

Earlier this month, fast food rivals Starbucks and McDonald's joined forces in the US - by developing a cup from sustainable materials.

According to CNBC, McDonald's said it would join with Starbucks and Closed Loop Partners to develop a cup that could be mass produced from materials that are recyclable, compostable or both.

The partnership comes as the food industry finds itself increasingly under pressure to reduce plastic in packaging and single-use items such as straws.

McDonald's is committing US$5 million to the NextGen partnership, matching Starbucks' pledge.

"McDonald's is committed to using our scale for good to make positive changes that impact our planet and the communities we serve," Marion Gross, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at McDonald's USA, said in a statement.

The brands estimate that 600 billion cups wind up in landfills each year.

Last week, the fast food giant announced they'd be phasing out plastic straws over the next two years.

McDonald's will trial paper straws next month, with the long-term plan set to be rolled out at all 970 restaurants around Australia by 2020. Picture: AAP Image.

A trial of paper straws will start in August in two outlets, the fast-food giant announced on Wednesday, and the change will roll out to all 970 restaurants nationwide by 2020.

McDonald's says the trial is part of a larger, long-term global effort to identify viable, sustainable alternatives to its single-use plastic straws.

"We know plastic straws is a topic our customers are passionate about and we will find a viable solution," McDonald's Australia supply chain director Robert Sexton said in a statement.