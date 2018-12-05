Menu
McDonald’s launch the McRib, BBQ Loaded Fries and the Chicken McFeast today.
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s to launch new menu items

by Shireen Khalil
5th Dec 2018 8:41 AM

IT'S  been a while since Aussies wrapped their hands around McDonald's juicy McRib's burger.

The last time it was on the menu was back in 2012. But now, finally, it's back on this year's summer menu.

Just a reminder, the McRib is made with pork, coated in a smoky barbecue rib sauce, with onions, pickles and served on a soft bun.

If you want to keep the barbecue theme going, go for the new BBQ Loaded Fries, topped with aioli, barbecue sauce and caramelised onions.

"Australia asked and we listened. It's one of our most requested menu items, so we knew we had to bring the famous McRib back," Jo Feeney, marketing director at McDonald's Australia, said.

It’s back! The McRib launches today as part of the McDonald’s summer menu.
Today also marks the launch of the Chicken McFeast - a twist on the classic McFeast - with a crispy chicken patty added to the tomato, lettuce, pickles and three sauces of the original burger.

The McRib, BBQ Loaded Fries and Chicken McFeast will be available in restaurants, via McDelivery and on the mymacca's app across Australia from today for a limited time only.

 

 

The BBQ Loaded Fries.
