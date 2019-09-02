McDermott and Gatesy: music comedy stars collide

Two of Australia's most adored singer-songwriters, Paul McDermott and Stephen Gates, lock harmonies and minds in a new music show.

Best known as the middle-men of two of Australia's greatest musical-comedy trios, McDermott from Doug Anthony All-Stars, and Gates from Tripod, will lock harmonies and minds in one unmissable show.

The artists have promised songs of beauty, songs of heartbreak, freshly-minted comedy concoctions, old squabbles and spontaneous nonsense, during an evening of beauty and heartbreak.

Don't miss the chance to see these two extraordinary talents together.

80 minutes. No interval. 15+.