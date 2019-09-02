Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Singer songwriters Paul McDermott and Stephen Gates.
Singer songwriters Paul McDermott and Stephen Gates.
Whats On

McDermott and Gatesy: music comedy stars collide

Javier Encalada
by
2nd Sep 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two of Australia's most adored singer-songwriters, Paul McDermott and Stephen Gates, lock harmonies and minds in a new music show.

Best known as the middle-men of two of Australia's greatest musical-comedy trios, McDermott from Doug Anthony All-Stars, and Gates from Tripod, will lock harmonies and minds in one unmissable show.

The artists have promised songs of beauty, songs of heartbreak, freshly-minted comedy concoctions, old squabbles and spontaneous nonsense, during an evening of beauty and heartbreak.

Don't miss the chance to see these two extraordinary talents together.

80 minutes. No interval. 15+.

comedy lismore lismore city hall music paul mc dermott stephe gates whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

    premium_icon How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

    News MORE than 300 already on wait list for a piece of Byron history.

    Is this the right place for region's newest service centre?

    premium_icon Is this the right place for region's newest service centre?

    Community They moved to the area for peace and quiet, but it could all change

    LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Still on the run: Man wanted by police after major drug bust

    Still on the run: Man wanted by police after major drug bust

    Environment Have you seen this man in Northern NSW?