McCormack showboats his way past shattered Wilson

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Luke McCormack of England and Liam Wilson of Australia compete in the Men's 64kg Quarterfinal Boxing on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 10, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Chris Hyde

The dream is over.

Kingaroy-born, Caboolture-raised boxer Liam Wilson's dream of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal was shattered by unforgiving Englishman Luke McCormack on Tuesday.

McCormack danced his way about the ring. He timed his attacks to perfection. He split Wilson open above the eye.

"I was showboating a bit, just to make everyone could see how easy I felt it was," McCormack said after the quarter final bout.

"I knew the judges couldn't go against me really. I thought I had to make the decision really easy.

"The crowd was against us but there are only two people in the ring so I made it clear so they couldn't give it to him."

All five judges awarded the three-round bout to McCormack, who will meet Namibia's Jonas Jonas in Friday's semi final.

McCormack and Wilson sparred six years ago, and when asked he drove the dagger further in to Wilson's heart.

"I bet he remembers this again now," McCormack said.

"He'll remember this for the next six years and still be talking about it in six years time."

For Wilson, it is an unhappy end to a campaign that showed immense promise.

He was determined to win gold at the Gold Coast Games.

Before competition started, he was adamant a Commonwealth Games medal was his. He identified two fights he had to win, the two he believed would put him on the path to glory.

McCormack, the second of those bouts, shattered the dream.

"The better man won," Wilson said.