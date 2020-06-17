McCanns deny receiving police letter

Madeleine McCann’s parents say they have not been sent a letter informing them their daughter is dead. Picture: Supplied

Madeleine McCann's parents say they have not received a letter from German police confirming their daughter is dead.

Reports swirled on Tuesday that the McCanns had received a letter from German authorities informing them that there was concrete evidence Maddie was killed after her disappearance in 2007.

But in a statement posted online, Kate and Gerry denied the existence of any such letter.

"The widely reported news that we have a received a letter from the German authorities that states there is evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead is false," they said.

"Like many unsubstantiated stories in the media, this has caused unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives," they added.

German investigators believe Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine soon after abducting her from a holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in May, 2007.

Madeleine was just three years old at the time.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation into Brueckner, has said police can not yet confirm how they know Madeleine is dead.

But speaking from his office in the German city of Braunschweig, he told the Daily Mirror: "We have re-established contact with the McCann family in writing.

"We, of course, really consider the fact that it is going to be very hard for the family when we tell them we assume Madeline is dead. But we can't say why she is dead.

"It is more important that we are successful and we are able to get the culprit, as opposed to just putting our cards on the table and tell them why we think she might be."

The McCanns said they would continue to support law enforcement "in any way requested".

"If there are important developments that can be made public, they will be issued through official police channels," they said.

Christian Brueckner, who was jailed for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal's Praia da Luz last year, was named by prosecutors on June 5 on suspicion of murder.

The 43-year-old German had allegedly told a friend about Maddie's abduction over a drink on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance, and then shown the person a video of a rape which led to the person tipping off police.

