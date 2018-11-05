MOTEL KILLING: Alleged murderer, 22, to face court

MURDER SCENE: Officers from the forensic investigation unit on the scene outside the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St. A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of the 58-year-old woman.

THE hunt for an alleged murderer in Maryborough ended with the dramatic arrest of a young man on a quiet street.

Police told neighbouring residents to stay inside their homes as detectives and dog squads swooped in on a Mouquet Ln property on Saturday afternoon, less than 12 hours after the body of a 58-year-old woman was discovered outside a Maryborough motel.

Witnesses told the Chronicle they heard screams at the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St about 5am.

Police officers were called and discovered the body of the woman outside the motel, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old was charged with murder on Sunday morning and will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch Acting Detective Inspector Wade Lee said the accused and the victim were known to each other.

He said the woman had died of her injuries but did not reveal what those injuries were.

"I cannot go into the particulars of the offence because the matter is now before the court," Det Lee said.

The identities of the accused and the deceased have yet to be released.

The Chronicle spoke to residents in the motel's neighbouring homes, who reported their shock at the discovery of the woman's body.

One resident in Sussex St said she had never heard any trouble along the street.

"I've never heard anything from this end, it's just a pretty normal country town area," she said.

Investigations at the Mouquet Ln address and the motel were continuing on Sunday afternoon.