Maryborough family searches for answers after son’s death

TEN months after the night that left a Maryborough man with a serious brain injury, a coronial investigation into the events that led to his death continues.

Maryborough's Blake Houston, 25, was a father of two young children with a future ahead of him.

His dad Paul said things changed on February 6.

What happened that night on Saltwater Creek Rd has been the subject of much conjecture.

It happened in the context of rising domestic tensions, according to Blake's family.

But in the aftermath of the alleged assault, Blake was treated for serious head injuries at a Brisbane hospital.

The other man allegedly involved in the altercation, who also suffered injuries, has not been charged.

In October, Blake took his own life - something his family believes is linked to the head injury he received earlier this year.

His funeral was recently held in Maryborough.

Now, his family is trying to get the answers they desperately need.

Maryborough's Paul Houston with a photo of his son, Blake.

A response from the Queensland Police Service said detectives attended an alleged incident in Maryborough between a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

"Initial inquiries suggest the 25-year-old received injuries consistent with grievous bodily harm," a spokesman said.

"Two parties were involved, both men were well known to each other.

"The 25-year-old attended a Saltwater Creek Road address late on the night the alleged incident occurred.

"As a result of the alleged altercation, both men received injuries with a baseball bat being located at the scene.

Maryborough's Blake Houston.

"Detectives interviewed all parties involved and nearby witnesses, to ascertain the circumstances which lead up to the alleged altercation.

"It was determined there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the matter under the Queensland Police Service guidelines.

"It is necessary to consider, in this instance, the reliability of evidence, possible defences and credibility of witnesses.

"The matter was overviewed by the Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch and those findings have been provided to the man's family.

"The coroner is investigating the circumstances around the 25-year-old's death, which police believe are not related to the incident in February.

"As this matter is now before the coroner, there is nothing further to provide."

Do you need help?

Lifeline: 13 11 14

headspace: 1800 650 890

beyondblue: 1300 224 636

Suicide call back service: 1300 659 467