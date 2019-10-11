Mazda recalls more than 35,000 cars

MAZDA Australia has been forced to issue a recall for some of the nation's favourite family cars.

Australia's second most popular new car brand will recall more than 35,000 versions of the Mazda 3, 6 and CX-5 over several issues that could cause engine failure in some circumstances.

Mazda’s popular CX-5 has been recalled for engine problems.

All affected models were sold between 2012 and 2018 and are equipped with a diesel engine.

The problems stem from a build-up of carbon deposits and premature wear of certain engine components.

There are wide-ranging symptoms that can affect the vehicle's performance which can increase the risk of an accident and injury to the driver and other road users.

Some of the issues include a gradual drop in power, multiple dashboard warning lights, increased braking distance, a stalled engine that fails to restart and smoke coming from the engine bay.

Mazda no longer sells a diesel-powered 3 small car.

Mazda Australia will contact all affected owners to book in repairs. The fix will be applied at a Mazda dealer at no cost to the consumer.

If you have any urgent queries contact Mazda's customer support on 1800 034 411.

The Mazda CX-5 and 3 have been some of the best selling vehicles in Australia for the past decade.

And while diesel-powered 3s were sold in small numbers, diesel has been a popular choice for SUV buyers. Even so diesel sales still represent just a fraction of the almost 150,000 CX-5s sold during the affected period.

The Mazda6 has ditched diesel engines for turbo petrol units.

However, the technology has been on the nose recently after the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal, which has cost the brand more than $100m locally. Several brands including VW, Audi and Porsche have slashed the number of diesel-powered vehicles from its Australian line-up.

Recalled vehicles

2014-2016 Mazda3

2012-2018 Mazda6

2012-2018 Mazda CX-5