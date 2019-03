Council have passed their deepest condolences to Mayor Simon Richardson and his family in this difficult time.

BYRON Shire Council's Deputy Mayor Cr Michael Lyon, Councillors and staff extend their deepest sympathies to our Mayor Simon Richardson and his family on the recent loss of his wife Jane.

"Our thoughts and love are with Simon and his family at this very sad time," Cr Lyon said.

"Jane was a wife, a mother, a talented landscape designer and was a close friend to many in our community.

"The family has requested privacy at this time," Cr Lyon said.