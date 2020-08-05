COVID SLACKERS: 'Selfish, entitled, arrogant'

STAYING SAFE: Northern Rivers mayors praise the majority of residents for adhering to COVID-19 restrictions but despair of those they called “entitled and arrogant” for putting their communities at risk by attending illegal gatherings and lying about essential travel. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images.

AS RECENT reports reveal, too many people are ignoring COVID-19 restrictions regarding gatherings and non-essential travel.

In fact, one Northern Rivers mayor reckons the region saw more travellers from Victoria come here by road than by air during the July school holidays.

All the mayors despaired of what one refered to as "selfish, entitled and arrogant" people who did not think the rules applied to them.

The comments come in the wake of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stating she's prepared to enforce tougher rules if necessary to reduce community transmission of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed she will raise the issue at the next meeting of national cabinet after a man who tested positive to COVID-19 avoided mandatory hotel quarantine when he flew into Sydney from Kabul, then to the Sunshine Coast and drove 230km to Toowoomba, after falsely claiming to have diplomatic immunity.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said "entitled and arrogant" people who held large parties were "very frustrating".

"We have to keep following best medical advice, keep making sure politics and economical imperatives are secondary," he said.

"You always get a percentage who see themselves above our wider community.

"Why are we allowing people to rent short-term accommodation or be able to fly around the state and country?"

Ballina Shire mayor David Wright said the council was following all state and federal guidelines.

"We had more people coming from Victoria in the school holidays who drove up rather than fly," he said.

"You can't stop that until there is a complete state lockdown."

Cr Wright said he spoke with police on Sunday about the possibility of moving the state borders south.

"The police told me they did not have the mandate or the resources," he said.

Tweed Shire's deputy mayor Chris Cherry said she found it "hard to understand people's selfishness", while the vast majority of their residents "are doing the right thing."

Cr Cherry said she felt there did need to be stricter rules in place regarding essential travel as too many people seemed to be flouting the rules.

"That people are able to lie about their travels suggests there is a problem in the system," she said.

The Northern New South Wales Local Health District has been contacted for comment.