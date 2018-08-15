Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

LISMORE Mayor Isaac Smith says he is "excited" that is mayoral minute to help CBD businesses was passed at last night's council meeting.

He said it would see more than $1000 given back to average CBD ratepayers, which "equates to more than a 13% rebate".

"After supporting every motion to help our CBD for more than a year, and losing to councillor inaction, I have finally been able to get majority support to start making changes," he posted on his Facebook page after midnight.

"I want to thank all the local business people who have been advocating for our CBD over the last few years.

"We will support you."

The motion was to review Lismore City Council's special rate variation structure, provide money back to CBD businesses and find an answer for the rates issue before the next budget.

The council will discontinue the Lismore Business Panel and conduct an internal review of the SRV governance process.

Financial assistance will also be provided to businesses in the inner CBD, with $246,400 to be handed out on a proportionate basis.

Cr Smith thanked councillors Bill Moorhouse, Darlene Cook, Gianpiero Battista, Elly Bird and Neil Marks for supporting the mayoral minute, saying "actions speak louder than words".

But Cr Eddie Lloyd said it was "terribly poor form" of the mayor not to give councillors advance notice of the minute.

"I felt really disappointed that you didn't consult with myself nor other progressive councillors on this and chose to notify us on the day of the meeting," she wrote on Cr Smith's Facebook post.

"Your mayoral minute also completely ignores the bigger issue of how we get more people to the CBD.

"Myself and a few others are interested in a long term sustainable strategy for the CBD not just a bandaid slapped on to get political points."