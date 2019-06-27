Menu
Council News

Mayoral candidate charged with corruption by CCC

by Sarah Vogler
27th Jun 2019 12:31 PM
A southeast Queensland councillor and mayoral candidate at next year's council elections has been charged with official corruption by the Crime and Corruption Commission. He declared he would defend himself in a video posted online.

Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Adrian Raedel - who was running for Mayor at next year's council elections - was this morning charged with one count of official corruption.

 

Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Adrian Raedel used a friend’s website to reveal he has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Emma Williams
Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Adrian Raedel used a friend’s website to reveal he has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Emma Williams

The councillor revealed the charge in a video, posted on his friend's website.

He thanked his community for their support.

"For the time being, defending myself is going to take everything," he said.

