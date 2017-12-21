Mayor warns: 'Byron is not a place to drink, party' on NYE

GOOD old-fashioned family fun is on the cards for New Years Eve celebrations in Byron Bay.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said the top half of Jonson Street will be closed again on December 31 to be transformed into Soul Street.

It will be a pedestrian zone were people will be able to enjoy food and be entertained in a safe, alcohol-free area.

"New Year's Eve in Byron Bay is not somewhere for young people to come and drink and party," Cr Richardson said.

"This night is for anyone interested in a low-key approach to New Year's Eve for all ages and I am asking for families to step out in force to enjoy what Byron Bay does best ... great music and a celebration of our community."

"Our message to New Year's Eve revellers is that aside from family-friend entertainment, Byron Bay's streets and parks will be alcohol-free zones.

"There will be no fireworks at midnight and definitely no entertainment on the beach and there will be a lot of police around to make sure that New Year's Eve is safe for our community," Mayor Richardson said.

"And in true 'Byron' style there is the First Sun event at 5.15am at the Cape Byron Lighthouse which is a celebration of the start of 2018 with meditation and yoga.

For more information about Soul Street, parking and traffic changes and First Sun go to http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/new-years-eve.