Mayor tells conservation foundation to 'go live in caves'

A NEW report has revealed the most polluted places to live in Australia, and though our community doesn't top the nation's list, it is is up there in this state.

The Australian Conservation Foundation released its findings into air pollution for each town across the country.

The Dirty Truth report said air pollution causes thousands of deaths across Australia each year and called on the Federal Government to address the problem.

According to the report Gin Gin is the highest polluter in our region, followed by Bundaberg and Childers.

Gin Gin is listed as number 32 in the state analysis. Our northern sister town of Gladstone is ranked the second highest in Queensland.

Data from the National Pollutant Inventory, which is run by the Department of Environment and Energy, shows several Queensland suburbs have a "high" level of pollution based on emissions from individual facilities and diffuse emissions.

Emissions for Gin Gin are higher than the combined of Bundaberg and Childers.

Gin Gin is 1,605,928kg, while Bundaberg is 900,584kg and Childers is 694,321kg.

All three are ranked as having a high emissions level.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said our region relied on its industrial and agricultural bodies.

"Bundaberg, Gin Gin and Childers are working towns with a diverse range of industries," Cr Dempsey said.

"We're proud of our industrial and agricultural heritage, which underpins much of our economy and employment.

"If the Australian Conservation Foundation wants zero pollution they should stop using electricity and live in caves."

Gladstone had air emissions of 97,159,202kg. The region with the highest emissions was Mt Isa with 216,570,152kg.

The report states air pollution is a class and climate issue and 90 per cent of the burden of air pollution falls on low to middle income households.

"Lower income families face a disproportionate exposure to air pollution compared to wealthier Australians," it says.