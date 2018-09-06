Another water mining application for Tweed

Former NSW agriculture minister Jack Hallam will find out if he can extract water from his Rowlands Creek Rd Property on Thursday night.

Former NSW agriculture minister Jack Hallam will find out if he can extract water from his Rowlands Creek Rd Property on Thursday night.

THE controversial water mining industry will face another hurdle tonight as Tweed councillors decide the fate of another business venture.

Former New South Wales agriculture minister Jack Hallam's application to extract water and truck it from his Rowlands Creek property will come before the Tweed Planning Meeting.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne outside the Karlos Property in March when the Land and Environment Court inspected the business.

Mr Hallam has a licence from Water NSW to pump 25ML a year but needs council approval to truck it from his property.

After commissioning two studies and agreeing to upgrade the road network to the property, Mr Hallam's application has been recommended to be approved by council staff.

This is despite the council receiving 200 submissions and a 100 signature petition against the application.

The water mining industry has been a controversial topic within council chambers.

The council is currently in the Land and Environment Court after refusing another water extraction application.

Mayor Katie Milne told the Bulletin the council had to respond to "massive community outcry" against the industry.

"It is a huge issue for future water security," she said.

"It was very disappointing the State Government blocked this rezoning (within the planning scheme).

"The Tweed Water Alliance have now provided council with new advice from a leading scientist that raises very serious concerns with the current NSW method of assessing this practice."

An application by the Karlos family is currently before the Land and Environment Court.

The matter was part-heard in March and is scheduled for two more days of hearings next week.