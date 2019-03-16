Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOSPITAL SHOOTING: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith said he will ask police about prisoner transfer protocols after a 43-year-old man, who was in the custody of the Corrective Services NSW officers, was fatality shot at Lismore Base Hospital on Friday evening.
HOSPITAL SHOOTING: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith said he will ask police about prisoner transfer protocols after a 43-year-old man, who was in the custody of the Corrective Services NSW officers, was fatality shot at Lismore Base Hospital on Friday evening. Alison Paterson
News

Mayor: hospital shooting 'a tragedy'

Alison Paterson
by
16th Mar 2019 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY leaders have expressed concern over the fatal shooting of a man by Correction Service Officers outside the Emergency Department of the Lismore Base Hospital on Friday evening.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he feels for everyone involved in the incident.

"it's a tragedy when anyone loses their life like this, I hope that support is there for the corrective services staff and residents who were present, along with the victims family," he said.

"I will be seeking more information from corrective services and local police about the circumstances and protocol around prisoner transport to see if this can be avoided in future."

Member for Lismore Thomas George agreed the incident is very sad.

"My condolences to the family," he said.

More to come.

More Stories

corrective service officers crime lismore base hospital nnswlhd northern rivers crime police shooting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police call for witnesses after Lismore Hospital shooting

    premium_icon Police call for witnesses after Lismore Hospital shooting

    News POLICE are calling for vision to of an incident when a correctional services was allegedly assaulted.

    Toni Childs' Retrospective also looks after the bees

    premium_icon Toni Childs' Retrospective also looks after the bees

    Whats On Federal resident celebrates 30 years from release of Union

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    River looks beautiful but 'don't put your head under'

    premium_icon River looks beautiful but 'don't put your head under'

    Environment Family lives on river, but has to drive for an hour if desiring swim

    PHOTOS: Community shows love for teen suffering rare cancer

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Community shows love for teen suffering rare cancer

    News Lismore shows love for cancer teen and her family