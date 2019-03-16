Mayor: hospital shooting 'a tragedy'

HOSPITAL SHOOTING: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith said he will ask police about prisoner transfer protocols after a 43-year-old man, who was in the custody of the Corrective Services NSW officers, was fatality shot at Lismore Base Hospital on Friday evening.

HOSPITAL SHOOTING: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith said he will ask police about prisoner transfer protocols after a 43-year-old man, who was in the custody of the Corrective Services NSW officers, was fatality shot at Lismore Base Hospital on Friday evening. Alison Paterson

COMMUNITY leaders have expressed concern over the fatal shooting of a man by Correction Service Officers outside the Emergency Department of the Lismore Base Hospital on Friday evening.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he feels for everyone involved in the incident.

"it's a tragedy when anyone loses their life like this, I hope that support is there for the corrective services staff and residents who were present, along with the victims family," he said.

"I will be seeking more information from corrective services and local police about the circumstances and protocol around prisoner transport to see if this can be avoided in future."

Member for Lismore Thomas George agreed the incident is very sad.

"My condolences to the family," he said.

More to come.