MAYOR: Floods 'most destructive event Lismore has ever had'

LISMORE Mayor Isaac Smith has thanked the regional city in a video for its resilience and strength following what he described as the "most destructive event" the region has ever seen.

"I'm here to thank you for your cooperation, I'm here to thank you for the love you've shown council," Cr Smith said in the council Youtube video posted last night.

The mayor asked the community to be patient as council workers work through the "mammoth task" of cleaning up the city.

Lismore City Council has reportedly doubled its efforts to expediate the waste disposal by employing out of area contractors and trucks from other councils.

"Council is working very hard to clear the waste as quickly as we can," Cr Smith said.

"Please be patient with our crews and the people out there on our streets and really reach out and lend a hand where you can.

"It's going to take every one of us to lift us out of this flood and get Lismore back to where it was."