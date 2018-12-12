Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAD CONGRATULATIONS: Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland has completed her law degree.
GRAD CONGRATULATIONS: Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland has completed her law degree.
News

Mayor finishes law degree in her 'spare time'

by Susanna Freymark
11th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS IF being Kyogle mayor doesn't keep Danielle Mulholland busy enough, she has spent seven years studying to be a lawyer and is relieved she has finally finished her degree.

"I've wanted to do law since I was at school,” Cr Mulholland said. "My parents raised my sister and I to pursue our dreams.”

Her last exam was on November 13 and on November 28 she was notified of her results.

This is qualification number five for the studious mayor with her studies including creative arts and criminology.

"The community has been supportive and patient when I couldn't turn up for an event because of an exam,” she said.

While one day, Cr Mulholland would like to work in law in the field of advocacy, she has no plans to drop her mayoral role and intends to run again in another year and a half when her term ends.

In the meantime, her law degree is useful in her role as a mayor, she said.

"It will be useful in interpreting current and emerging legislation and how it will impact on us as a rural community,” Cr Mulholland said.

"I've been asking for the establishment of a rural portfolio for a couple of years now so that rural communities get a voice in government decision-making because, let's face it, one size doesn't fit all.

"I'd like to use my degree to better understand and lobby around funding criteria.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $22 million development to go before planning panel

    premium_icon $22 million development to go before planning panel

    Council News "IT'S fair to say we've worked well with council on this... we've been able to reduce the number of issues substantially”.

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Man accused of offering to supply napalm remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of offering to supply napalm remains in custody

    Crime The court heard local magistrates were "disqualified” from the case

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore welcomes colourful new crossing

    premium_icon Lismore welcomes colourful new crossing

    Council News The rainbow shaped walkway is ready for selfies

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Netflix series set to launch for Elsa Pataky

    Netflix series set to launch for Elsa Pataky

    TV Hype is building for the supernatural crime thriller

    Local Partners