Disgraced councillor Jess Glasgow refuses to stand down

Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.

Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.

UPDATE: DISGRACED Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow is refusing to resign from his position after being thrown off prime-time dating show The Bachelorette.

Cr Glasgow has been advised by Noosa mayor Tony Wellington to stand down and he has been referred to the Office of the Independent Assessor.

Cr Glasgow told HIT105 this morning he refused to resign but admitted he made a "mistake."

"I'm not resigning because it's not me. We all make mistakes," he said.

"This is one day in my whole political career in Noosa that I made probably the worst judgment ever and I won't resign because I still hold utmost respect for Noosa, its community and its people."

Tony Wellington: Noosa mayor Tony Wellington speaking to media regarding disgraced councillor Jess Glasgow. Video: Caitlin Zerafa

INITIAL: NOOSA mayor Tony Wellington has sensationally called for councillor Jess Glasgow to resign after his "misogynistic, crude and offensive" behaviour while on The Bachelorette last night.

Cr Glasgow's last words on hit TV program before getting the boot by Angie Kent were "I'm going back to Noosa to find the love of my life in a dirty, dingy nightclub..."

Now he is faced with the very real prospect of a political career down the drain.

Reader poll Should Cr Jess Glasgow stand down? Yes, his behaviour was appalling

Yes but I've seen worse antics

No, he didn't hurt anyone Vote View Results

Speaking to the Sunshine Coast Daily this morning, Cr Wellington said he believes Cr Glasgow's position is "untenable".

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was "misogynistic, crude and offensive", particularly to women on the prime-time dating show.

"In my personal opinion, and I have spoken to Cr Glasgow and I believe he should consider resigning," Cr Wellington said.

Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.

"Unfortunately, Cr Glasgow made reference to his role on Noosa Council and made quite a big deal on his role while on the show.

"It was conflating his professional role with his performance on the show.

"Whether or not Cr Glasgow was simply performing for the cameras, he showed incredibly poor judgement in allowing himself to be filmed lying, being extremely and consistently disrespectful of women, and outright offensive."

Cr Wellington said he does not think Noosa or Noosa Council can be judged on one individual's actions.

"He (Cr Glasgow) lied to the Sunshine Coast Daily about asking for leave, he should consider resigning," he said.

"Whilst I do not have the legal authority to remove a sitting councillor, he has arguably brought the council into disrepute and undermined the good reputation of our shire.

"Put simply, there is absolutely no room for vile misogyny and loutish behaviour in Noosa or in Noosa Council."

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was not pleased with his recommendations.