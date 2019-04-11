Mayor begs Target to keep store open

WHILE the future of Tenterfield's Target Country store is uncertain, Mayor Peter Petty is not giving up the fight to save the much-needed store.

Cr Petty joined forces with mayors from Gilgandra, Eurobodalla and Temora in a meeting with Target Australia representatives in Sydney last week to express their concerns surrounding the closure of Target stores in their communities.

In June last year, Wesfarmers' chief executive of department stores, Guy Russo, announced a number of Target stores around Australia will be shut down in the next five years, including the one at Tenterfield.

Cr Petty said the closures would greatly impact regional towns and centres where the discount department store was often the only key retailer in the region.

"It's more than just a retail shop for many communities," he said.

"To many towns Target is the only department store and is an essential service for rural and regional communities.

"The closure of Target stores will impact not only the towns they are in but the broader retail catchment areas, as it is not uncommon for shoppers to travel hundreds of kilometres just to shop with Target."

Cr Petty said these stores were "just so important to communities and the other retail businesses and services that benefit from the drawing power of Target".

The Sydney meeting focused on communicating the importance of the Target stores in the community but also looked at possibilities of different business models Target may be able to explore with community support.

Cr Petty said during the meeting, options for alternative business models were openly discussed and the Target contingent agreed to take away the concepts and consider continuing further dialogue to explore ways to keep the stores open.

Cr Petty credited Target Australia for meeting with council representatives and "holding a frank and open discussion".

"I appreciate the time and commitment of Target representatives, led by Steven Mann, Head of Corporate Affairs, Kmart Group to meet with the mayors," he said.

"It is important they understand the passion communities have to see Target remain open in their towns."

He said the Target representatives were "non-committal" to outcomes of their consideration of the proposals they were presented and were conscious of not setting false expectations that identified stores won't close as planned.

"They have agreed to consider the ideas and respond to the councils in a timely manner," Cr Petty said.