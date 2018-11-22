Mayor backs bid to adopt coastal rezoning plan

An artist's impression of the "village green" area of the proposed Aureus development on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head.

BALLINA Shire Council may backtrack on delaying its decision on a coastal planning proposal.

Councillors Phillip Meehan, Eoin Johnston and mayor David Wright have moved a rescission motion on the council's October decision on the Skennars Head Expansion Area Planning Proposal.

Last month, councillors voted to defer the matter "to give further consideration to a reduction in the neighbourhood commercial zone and commercial floor space ratio".

The motion that was adopted also included a provision that the proposal go before a councillor briefing session.

Cr Wright said they had met with developer Intrapac since last month's meeting.

He said the rescission motion was primarily a bid to ensure the proposal went before this month's council meeting.

"We wanted the developer to show us (the plans)," he said.

"We just wanted to make sure it came back this month.

"Because the developers have done a briefing... everyone understands, now, what they want to do."

Cr Wright said he would support the currently proposed commercial zone and commercial floor space ratio.

"I'll be supporting the 5400 sq m (commercial floor space) because that's only 40 per cent of the size of the (commercial zone) area," he said.

"It's smaller than West Ballina, it's bigger than East Ballina so it's really not huge.

"It looks good. If it's too small it's not going to serve the need of that community."

Intrapac chief operating officer Max Shifman hoped the rescission would be adopted and the planning proposal would be passed.

"The motion they passed (last month) was to defer the rezoning application," Mr Shifman said.

He said Intrapac presented information about their plans to the council last Monday.

"We gave them a bit more colour and a bit more detail around what we had proposed," he said.

He hoped that had balanced "misinformation" that had been circulating in the community.

This included a misconception they were seeking a 10 metre height limit for the commercial zone.

This is not the case; the proposal seeks only 8.5 metre height limits.

"We're really only talking about a small local convenience centre that's meant to serve to local catchment," he said.

If the council approves the planning proposal, it will then go to the State Government for processing.