Mayor asks for $33 million to fix wreck of a road

Drake resident Jo Ellis took theses photos along the Clarence Way that she travels four times a week.

FOUR times a week Jo Ellis travels from Drake to see her mother in Joes Box or to visit her daughter in Old Bonalbo.

Four times a week, she puts herself and her car at risk on the Clarence Way, where the car's suspension has been busted, rims bent and the exhaust pipe ripped off.

"This is the worst road I've ever driven on," Ms Ellis said.

She has had to buy an SUV and spent $2000 fixing her daughter's car.

While the scenery along Clarence Way through Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo and Urbenville is tunning the road isn't.

Ms Ellis wrote to the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole and sent photos of the potholes and damaged road.

"We have to have road-worthy cars, why can't we have a car-worthy road?" Ms Ellis said.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland is just as concerned about the Clarence Way and is meeting with Mr Toole to discuss a $33 million application to fix the Clarence Way.

"A lot of the state programs are focused on local roads and the Clarence Way is a regional road so it is not eligible," Ms Mulholland said.

"There is one program, which our application is in under.

"We have been advocating around this for years now and I am hoping we can get it over the line this time.

"We are well aware of the issues and are doing our best to secure the funding as we don't have the capacity to do this by ourselves. We need this partnership."

• To support the push to fix Clarence Way write, phone or email the minister at:

Electorate Office, Suites 1 and 2, 229 Howick Street, Bathurst NSW 2795.

Phone Number

Phone: 6332 1300

Send an email via the minister's website at

https://www.paultoolemp.com/call-or-visit-paul