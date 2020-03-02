Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drake resident Jo Ellis took theses photos along the Clarence Way that she travels four times a week.
Drake resident Jo Ellis took theses photos along the Clarence Way that she travels four times a week.
News

Mayor asks for $33 million to fix wreck of a road

Susanna Freymark
2nd Mar 2020 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR times a week Jo Ellis travels from Drake to see her mother in Joes Box or to visit her daughter in Old Bonalbo.

Four times a week, she puts herself and her car at risk on the Clarence Way, where the car's suspension has been busted, rims bent and the exhaust pipe ripped off.

"This is the worst road I've ever driven on," Ms Ellis said.

She has had to buy an SUV and spent $2000 fixing her daughter's car.

While the scenery along Clarence Way through Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo and Urbenville is tunning the road isn't.

Ms Ellis wrote to the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole and sent photos of the potholes and damaged road.

"We have to have road-worthy cars, why can't we have a car-worthy road?" Ms Ellis said.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland is just as concerned about the Clarence Way and is meeting with Mr Toole to discuss a $33 million application to fix the Clarence Way.

"A lot of the state programs are focused on local roads and the Clarence Way is a regional road so it is not eligible," Ms Mulholland said.

"There is one program, which our application is in under.

"We have been advocating around this for years now and I am hoping we can get it over the line this time.

"We are well aware of the issues and are doing our best to secure the funding as we don't have the capacity to do this by ourselves. We need this partnership."

• To support the push to fix Clarence Way write, phone or email the minister at:

Electorate Office, Suites 1 and 2, 229 Howick Street, Bathurst NSW 2795.

Phone Number

Phone: 6332 1300

Send an email via the minister's website at

https://www.paultoolemp.com/call-or-visit-paul

northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Threat to platypus habitat concerns residents

        premium_icon Threat to platypus habitat concerns residents

        News THE fragile Bubsys Flat Creek may have a causeway built across it to access sand mining.

        Ballina bay is much cleaner now

        premium_icon Ballina bay is much cleaner now

        News AND there’s no butts about it, thanks to a community effort.

        Lennox author wins international award

        premium_icon Lennox author wins international award

        News LENNOX Head author Steve Tighe has claimed top prize in a prestigious internation...

        ‘Pushed their way in’: Frightening break-in at G’bah

        premium_icon ‘Pushed their way in’: Frightening break-in at G’bah

        News POLICE are hunting for two men who pushed their way into a home early this...