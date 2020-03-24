Menu
Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson.
Council News

Mayor announces he won’t be running at 2020 election

Liana Turner
24th Mar 2020 9:20 AM
BYRON mayor Simon Richardson has announced he won’t run for re-election at the next council election.

In a post on social media, Cr Richardson said he’d made the decision “after significant consideration”.

“I am not nominating for two reasons,” Cr Richardson said.

“For most of my time as mayor, it was an approximately 60 hour plus per week commitment.

“Now, finding myself as a sole parent of two daughters, I cannot commit to the time required to do the job as it should be done.

“I would rather try to be a great dad than try to be a great mayor.”

Cr Richardson has spent eight years as Byron’s mayor and 12 years on the council.

He said he wished to now focus “solely on solutions” which was something he “cannot do” on the council.

“I applaud the validity of those who draw attention to problems, however, I wish to spend my focus on helping solutions come to life,” he said.

“Focusing on problems may allow our vehicle to dodge a pothole, but only creating solutions will move it forward down the road, which is what our society needs if we are to overcome the immense global challenges facing us.

“I am excited about the last stretch of my mayoral journey and will continue to commit myself to trying to represent the whole community to the best of my ability whilst I am in the job.”

Byron Shire News

