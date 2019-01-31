Maximum speed for sailors at Ballina

WINDY DAY: Action from the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club round at Ballina on the weekend.

THERE were testing conditions at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club's Sunday competition on the river in Ballina, with gusty and strong winds from the NNE.

For those who decided to race there were rewards - maximum speed and maximum fun.

The Spider 550 Shades of Grey crew steered by Andrew McInnes recorded their top speed ever of about 17.4 knots.

With their bright pink spinnaker carrying them downwind it looked as if they had a motor on board from the effect of the water being thrown outwards.

Graham Hams sailing a club laser with a reduced rig won the monohull class, with Cameron Delaney in his Impulse not far behind.

Trent Morgan, also sailing a club laser with reduced rig, spent some time in the drink but had some exhilarating runs along the way, making it totally worthwhile.

Some spectacular runs were had by Michael Cocks in his A-class catamaran, lapping the monohulls while they were still on their first upwind leg.

The main challenge for all was the work upwind against the incoming tide, swell and powerful gusts.

At times it felt as if little progress was being made but perseverance had its rewards.

Once the top mark had been rounded it was full tilt, hold on and enjoy the ride as most boats reached their maximum planing speeds.

The regular fleet of Formula 15 Skiffs and RS 100's were away at their national titles in Port Stephens but will be back next week.

Next week we're hoping for a little less wind perhaps.

There are still places left for adults interested in sailing instruction in February.

For all inquiries visit the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club's website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/rrsrc/