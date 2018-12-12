Max Brenner to re-open Queensland store

The Max Brenner outlet at Southport will reopen its doors this Friday at noon. Picture: Richard Gosling

The Max Brenner outlet at Southport will reopen its doors this Friday at noon. Picture: Richard Gosling

CHOCOLATE retailer Max Brenner will re-open its first Queensland store this Friday since its stunning financial collapse in September.

The failed cafe chain, which was put into liquidation owing creditors $33 million, was last month bought by New South Wales independent cinema owner Roy Mustaca, who has vowed to reopen as many of the brand's Australian stores as possible.

At the time of going into administration around 20 stores had closed and the remaining 17 were up for sale.

In Queensland, the Australia Fair Shopping Centre outlet at Southport will reopen its doors this Friday at noon, reviving its menu including everything from waffles to fondue and chocolate pizzas.

And they'll kick off with a bang offering milkshake sampling, complimentary popsicles and more.

Mr Mustaca said he bought the collapsed business to help save 400 jobs across the country