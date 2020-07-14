Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

REOPENED: Maven Store is back and has a new focus since its reopening.

REOPENED: Maven Store is back and has a new focus since its reopening.

FOR Megan Sherman, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to hibernate Maven Store but created a silver lining in the process.

Maven Store, located at 16 Carrington St, has reopened and the store has changed its focus during the forced hibernation.

"I did spend a lot of time trying to rethink and spent time looking for a new space and deciding what we thought the business should be and what we thought was missing from Lismore," Mrs Sherman said.

"We have sort of changed direction quite a bit.

"We're now focusing more on home decor so things for the home … we still have some fashion but we're having more of a focus on home decor."

MAVEN: A shot from inside the newly reopened Maven Store in Lismore.

The response to the change has been glowing with customers returning since the store resumed business last Tuesday.

"We've been open for a week and I was shocked in a good way, really surprised at how well we were received and how much love there is in Lismore for small business," Mrs Sherman said.

"Lots of people came in and wished us well, supporting us.

"(There is) lots of interest in the new store and we had a good week which is fantastic because we do have to claw our way out of the COVID-19 hole."

Having learnt the lessons of doing business in a pandemic, Maven Store has a bright future ahead of it.

"I am really hoping that in six months' time, I can say that COVID-19 is the best thing that happened to my business," Mrs Sherman said.

To stay updated with Maven Store, find them on Facebook and Instagram.

The store is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday from 10am-1pm.