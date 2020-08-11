Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Matter of urgency’: Major change proposed for border

by Emily Halloran
11th Aug 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWEED councillor has called on the Queensland government to appoint a cross-border commissioner, saying he wants "more clarity, less concern and confusion" for residents within the QLD/NSW border bubble.

New South Wales already has a commissioner, appointed in 2014, tasked with advocating for border communities, and Cr Owen said the appointment of a Queensland equivalent was a "matter of urgency".

"Strong advocacy, active representation, and effective communication is more crucial than ever for border communities, such as ours in the Tweed Shire," Cr Owen said.

 

Tweed Shire councillor James Owen.
Tweed Shire councillor James Owen.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

"There has never been a greater need for effective and productive collaboration between Queensland and New South Wales over border issues since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the appointment of a Queensland Cross Border Commissioner to work with the New South Wales Cross Border Commissioner will assist this.

 


Cr Owen said he had been "overwhelmed" with queries from concerned residents since the border bubble came into effect at 1am on Saturday.

He said the issues of who is eligible for exemptions, the exclusion of communities within the 2483 postcode from the bubble and problems facing construction workers were among the chief concerns.

 

 

Originally published as 'Matter of urgency': Major change proposed for border

More Stories

border border lockdown politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Next step for gold mine west of Casino

        Premium Content REVEALED: Next step for gold mine west of Casino

        News WITH gold prices skyrocketing, work is progressing on an “advanced” gold and silver mining project.

        Butcher shop, real estate agent, hairdresser... what’s next?

        Premium Content Butcher shop, real estate agent, hairdresser... what’s next?

        News This cute Lismore building was most recently a hairdresser

        What do Neil Diamond, Lismore and COVID-19 have in common?

        Premium Content What do Neil Diamond, Lismore and COVID-19 have in common?

        News Neil Diamond song used to remind people of social distancing

        What’s on the agenda at tonight’s council meeting?

        Premium Content What’s on the agenda at tonight’s council meeting?

        News RESIGNING councillors, ambitious park plans, and new name for sport field all up...