Matt spills on ‘horrible’ run-in with Abbie

Bachelor lovebirds Matt and Chelsie have been relishing their freedom in their post-finale press run today, joyfully speaking out about their relationship now that they're no longer bound by contractual secrecy.

But hot on their trail has been heartbroken runner-up Abbie Chatfield - who was forced to watch the newly-outed couple giggling and holding hands during a Nova interview a few hours ago.

RELATED: Shock Bachelor twist that saw enraged viewers switch off

RELATED: Matt and Chelsie's X-rated interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O

Abbie was recording an interview for Nova 96.9's show with Smallzy, while Matt and Chelsie chatted with Fitzy and Wippa in the glass studio right next door.

Speaking to Smallzy, Abbie said it was "the most horrible thing she's ever experienced in her life," looking visibly uncomfortable as the host pointed out that Matt and Chelsie were next door.

RELATED: Viewers react to Bach runner-up Abbie's furious reaction to being dumped

Meanwhile, Matt and Chelsie commented that they had done their best to avoid a run in.

"I spotted her from afar and found another way to the studio," Matt said to Fitzy and Wippa.

Now, Matt has commented that he, too, thinks the situation is "horrible", and wasn't aware Abbie had seen them together.

A station source told news.com.au that Abbie was in tears in the stairwell after the awkward encounter.

Abbie looked visibly uncomfortable when Smallzy pointed out that Matt and Chelsie were right next door. Picture: Facebook.

Matt and Chelsie weren’t aware Abbie could see them as they gave their Nova interview. Picture: Facebook.

"Obviously it's horrible to hear … I mean we weren't aware of that, but I mean you hope things are co-ordinated with logistics and stuff like that doesn't happen … so that's a shame that it has," Matt told news.com.au.

While Chelsie says she has spoken to Abbie quite regularly since the show aired, Matt hasn't spoken to her since South Africa.

Matt had ended things gently with Abbie to an icy response from the 23-year-old, who snapped her hands away and demanded an explanation.

READ ALL THE JAMES WEIR RECAPS

Speaking about the experience in its entirety, astrophysicist Matt said the hardest part was letting people down.

"It is hard … you don't want to hurt people but you do and that's a really tough pill to swallow," the 32-year-old said.

"You've got to upset quite a lot of people, and they're going to let their opinion be known to you, and yeah … Obviously it's been a fantastic result for us and really rewarding, but it comes with its own set of challenges."

On Thursday night, the nation watched as Abbie erupted in the back of the car on her way to the airport, maintaining that she was "shocked" Matt hadn't picked her.

Abbie later said she blacked out during the filming of the finale. Picture: Channel 10.

It's been an emotionally exhausting morning for Abbie, who was pushed to tears when Kyle Sandilands insensitively shared X-rated details of Matt and Chelsie's first night together over the phone.

"I asked those two this morning what was the first sex like," Kyle said to Abbie during the KIIS FM radio segment.

"They were on a couch in a hotel in South Africa making out and feeling each other, and then he lifted her up and took her to the bedroom, took all his clothes off and inserted himself."

Abbie could be heard crying down the phone line, prompting Jackie O to scold her co-host.

"She didn't need to hear that," Jackie O snapped.

Matt and Chelsie didn't hold back on KIIS FM this morning.

"I wasn't expecting to hear a detailed recount of the first time Matt and Chelsie were intimate, so that was a bit confronting," Abbie told news.com.au afterwards, adding that she's "a bit sensitive" right now.

Matt and Chelsie weren't aware that their intimate details had been shared with Abbie, and did not comment.

Chelsie and Matt were spotted boarding a flight at Sydney Airport the day after she was announced as the winner. Picture: Matrix

Post-Bach, the happy pair are just thrilled to finally be a "normal" couple.

"We haven't had a normal date yet … I think we'll probably just go and get coffee or breakfast now that we can actually be seen together," Chelsie said, adding that watching the finale together last night was "quite nice".

"We're excited to leave it now that's for sure," she added.

Speaking of the rumours that began ahead of the finale, including that Matt had "done a Blake Garvey" and dumped Chelsie for Abbie, Matt said it was "frustrating".

"It's a bit frustrating because you can't weigh in, you can't try and direct them or anything like that. You just have to let the rumours swirl around," he said, with Chelsie adding: "We know we're together, and the rumours started pretty late which is good because we didn't have to put up with it for too long."

Chelsie watched Matt's racy date with Abbie on Wednesday night, in which she told Matt she was "horny" while making out on the beach.

Matt and Abbie had a steamy second-to-last date. Picture: Channel 10.

But the 28-year-old said "it's all in the past".

"I was comfortable enough to watch it with my friends in a quite distracting environment, if I wasn't comfortable in my relationship with Matt I wouldn't have watched it," chemical engineer Chelsie said.

"I'm so fine about it and it's all in the past … moving forward with the relationship is all that matters."