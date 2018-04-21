Renshaw scores unbeaten century on county debut

AUSTRALIAN opener Matt Renshaw marked his Somerset debut with an unbeaten century as 18 wickets fell on the opening day of the English County Championship match with Worcestershire at Taunton.

The 22-year-old finished 101 not out in a total of 202 after an uncontested toss, with James Hildreth contributing a breezy 48.

Worcestershire's Ed Barnard claimed 5-52 from 16 overs - his maiden five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

In reply, Worcestershire plunged to 5-48, with Lewis Gregory claiming three wickets in his opening spell, before closing on 8-153. Renshaw's countryman Travis Head made 49.

Renshaw walked to the crease as Somerset's new overseas signing - replacing Cameron Bancroft following Australia's ball-tampering scandal - with only a single on the board, Marcus Trescothick having fallen lbw to Steve Magoffin in the fourth over.

After sharing a stand of 92 with left-hander Renshaw, Hildreth fell just before lunch, edging Barnard to Joe Clarke at third slip with the total 99. The home side progressed to 3-134 for three in the afternoon session before Barnard played a key hand.

The seamer had Tom Abell lbw for 10 and went on to remove Gregory, Craig Overton and Josh Davey on his way to career-best figures.

Renshaw watched the carnage from the other end as the pitch continued to offer assistance to the bowlers on a gloriously sunny day.

Showing good judgment in leaving what balls he could, the Middlesbrough-born Australian Test player was also positive in taking advantage of anything loose.

Having played and missed a few times in the morning session, he reached a chanceless century off 137 balls, with 13 fours and a six, becoming only the 14th player in Somerset's history to make a hundred on debut.

"It was really tough out there in the morning session," Renshaw said. "The ball was moving around a lot and I kept getting hit on the inner thigh.

"I just tried to play as straight and as late as possible, while trying to enjoy the experience. I had heard the Taunton crowd were good and now I have experienced that myself."