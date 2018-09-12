Moylan’s Penrith ties hold strong

Cronulla's Matt Moylan during a Cronulla Sharks training session at Southern Cross Group Stadium, Cronulla ahead of their first finals game against the Roosters. Picture: Brett Costello

WHILE the pre-game talk will focus around the off-season swap between Matt Moylan and James Maloney, it is the relationship Moylan has with another Panther which could prove pivotal.

As a fresh-faced teen Moylan burst into the Panthers first grade squad amid much fanfare in 2013. Among his teammates as a veteran back-rower playing in his last season.

That man was new Panthers coach Cameron Ciraldo.

"I played a bit of footy with Ciro," Moylan said of Ciraldo. "I did quite a bit of work (with him).

Moylan played alongside Ciraldo in his rookie year. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

"I was close with him and tried to pick his brain. I learnt a lot - especially last year he was one of the guys I'd speak to about footy."

Moylan will come up against a Ciraldo coached Penrith for the first time having already beaten his previous side twice this year.

While Moylan shares a close bond with the Panthers mentor there is no getting away from his showdown with Maloney.

Can Moylan down his former club? Picture by Brett Costello.

"I've played them a couple of times during the year so it's not like the first time I've played them but it is a bigger occasion," Moylan said. "It's going to get written about and spoken about enough. We've already played each other. It's a headline with us swapping clubs but I just have to focus on what I have to do to get the win."

Moylan has enjoyed two victories over Penrith this year. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

While former Panthers teammate turned Shark James Segeyaro said life was better living in the Sutherland Shire, Moylan has not lost his Western Suburbs identity.

"I grew up out there, I'm definitely a Wesite - I've just relocated," Moylan said. "I was out there last week having dinner with one of the boys (Dean Whare). I didn't think we'd be playing them - I thought we were going to win."

