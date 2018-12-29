Menu
TOURING: Mat McHugh from the Beautiful Girls brings his new music and old hits to the Northern Rivers.
Music

Matt McHugh shares his Beautiful World

Javier Encalada
by
29th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
THE Beautiful Girls bring their Beautiful World tour to Byron Bay.

Mat McHugh is the leader of The Beautiful Girls, who will be joined on stage by long-time Beautiful Girls bass player Paulie B and former Xavier Rudd drummer Bobby Alu.

Alu will also double as the tour's supporting act in duo mode, in his other guise as master ukulele strummer.

Beautiful World is the latest single of The Beautiful Girls, a song that is as sexy as summer and as hot as beautiful people enjoying Byron's Main Beach.

"It's a song that's very influenced by the 1980s dance hall, reggae scene," he said.

"It has a summer vibe to it. There are some heavy reggae vibes happening, but it gets very psychedelic and sonic too.

"It's as good as a three- piece can sound; I'm biased, but we are really stretching out and it's great."

McHugh said the song was inspired by a negative experience.

"Usually those beautiful, happy songs that I have written have darker beginnings," he said.

"I had a period a few years ago when some people I was working with, some people I trusted to manage the band, didn't do a really good job.

"I ended up losing every single cent that I ever saved over my whole career.

"I had no money, I was heavily in debt, and I had nothing left but my thongs and my ability to write songs.

"I thought 'where do I go from here, I can let this crush me or I can take it as a lesson and move on'."

McHugh said that despite all the bad things on it, he still thinks that life is beautiful.

"It really is a beautiful world and I choose to see pass the negatives," he said.

"You have that choice all the time; whether you see things in a positive way or not, it really is is up to you after all."

byron bay mat mchugh music northern rivers entertainment the beautiful girls the northern whatson
Lismore Northern Star

