Controversial Broncos prop called up to Blues squad

CONTROVERSIAL prop Matt Lodge has taken another step towards making his State of Origin debut after the Brisbane forward was named in Brad Fittler's Emerging Blues squad.

Lodge had been touted as a future Blues star as a junior before he spent two years out of first grade following a drunken rampage in New York in late 2015.

After signing with Brisbane, Lodge played the best football of his career and is selection is proof he may be in Fittler's plans going forward.

Roosters hitman Victor Radley, reigning Dally M halfback of the year Luke Brooks and Melbourne centre Curtis Scott have also made the squad as Fittler looks to build for the future.

Broncos teen Payne Haas has been named despite boasting just three NRL games and Kyle Flanagan has only one while Penrith youngster Shawn Blore is yet to make his NRL debut.

Radley is considered a future Origin stalwart. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

"The majority of players named are young, have stood out in their age groups and representative teams and had a big influence, and any time they make these types of squads is important," Fittler said.

"We're giving time to meet these players and while we don't have time to train it's very important to get to know them for the future plans of NSW."

EMERGING BLUES SQUAD

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Matt Lodge (Brisbane Broncos)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Jayden Brailey (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Kyle Flanagan (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Curtis Scott (Melbourne Storm)

Jesse Ramien (Newcastle Knights)

Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Waqa Blake (Penrith Panthers)

Shawn Blore (Penrith Panthers)

Jack Hetherington (Penrith Panthers)

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Robert Jennings (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Euan Aitken (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Blake Lawrie (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Reece Robson (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers)