I’ll be ready for world series: Hauser

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist Matt Hauser says he will be ready for the start of the 2019 World Triathlon Series after making a successful return from injury.

Hauser won the Queensland Triathlon Series Round 5 sprint distance race, consisting of a 750m swim, 24km bike ride and 5km run, at Robina on Sunday in a time of 59 minutes and 57 seconds.

It was his first race since being involved in a serious bike accident last May.

The 21-year-old was lucky to escape with his life when he and fellow triathlete Kye Wylde hit with a car door that unexpectedly opened while they were riding in the bike lane at Tugun.

Hauser was left with a dislocated shoulder.

Hauser said he felt good in his return that confirmed his belief that he would be ready for Round 1 of the WTS, to be held in Abu Dhabi in March.

"It was bit like getting the monkey off my back," Hauser said.

"I'd thought about racing again for the whole eight months post my accident and Robina was the perfect fit as it was close to home and it was in a low pressure situation.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winning triathlete Matt Hauser says he will be ready for Round 1 of the World Triathlon Series. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It was a race where I could trial out some different nutrition and warm up strategies and shake out the cobwebs before my racing season really begins.

"It felt awesome to get back out there and I had so much encouragement from my friends and others who were just as excited as me to see me back racing again, it was very warming.

"I felt solid, which is a reflection of the base training I've been putting in with my squad.

"There is definitely a few things to iron out but I'm feeling confident that with more training and persistence I can be in a good spot when the WTS races get underway in Abu Dhabi is March.

"That will be my next major race along with Super League Singapore a few weeks beforehand."