Friday Training
Friday Training
Rugby League

Matt Gillett in doubt for Origin

by Chris Honnery
7th Jul 2019 12:31 PM
Queensland's preparations for the State of Origin decider have copped a serious hit with news Matt Gillett is in serious doubt.

The Maroons veteran experienced groin soreness during Friday's field session and as a precaution was removed from the field.

He has undergone scans and is currently receiving treatment.

 

Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head
Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head

Queensland doctor Matt Hislop said medical staff would monitor his condition in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide treatment and assess his progress to give him every opportunity to play," Hislop said.

Gillett did not take part in Sunday's opposed training session with the Queensland Under 20s team as a precaution.

 

Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head
Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head

matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

