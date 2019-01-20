Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alen Stajcic was sacked as coach of the Matildas on Saturday.
Alen Stajcic was sacked as coach of the Matildas on Saturday.
Soccer

‘Shocked and upset’: Kerr breaks silence on Stajcic sacking

20th Jan 2019 6:23 PM

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has broken her silence on the sacking of national team coach Alen Stajcic amid reports she had been 'gagged by the FFA.'

Just over 24 hours after a press conference was held to formally announce the departure of Stajcic as Matilads boss just five months prior to a World Cup, Kerr took to Twitter to react.

"I have not been gagged by the FFA," Kerr wrote on Twitter.

"I have not commented because I wasn't ready to comment while I am still shocked and upset. My trust was in Staj to lead us to the World Cup final & I believe he was the best coach for that. Thankful for everything his done for me and the team."

West Australian publication Perth Now had reported the striker was held back from commenting on the issue by the FFA, but it appears that wasn't the case.

More Stories

Show More
alen stajcic matildas sam kerr women's football

Top Stories

    Paws for thought over Lismore greyhound closure

    premium_icon Paws for thought over Lismore greyhound closure

    News LISMORE greyhound track closure applauded by animal rights groups

    • 20th Jan 2019 7:00 PM
    Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

    premium_icon Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

    News Age is no barrier to learning something new

    The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

    premium_icon The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

    Movies Flickerfest is on again this weekend in Mullumbimby

    DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

    premium_icon DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

    Music Brisbane punk rock duo will record a new album before the tour