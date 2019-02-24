Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
Soccer

Matildas clash with Kiwis shifted on short notice

by AAP
24th Feb 2019 11:22 AM

THE Matildas will play New Zealand at Leichhardt Oval in their opening match of the inaugural Cup of Nations after FFA shifted the game away from Jubilee Oval due to concerns over the state of the surface.

The pre-World Cup four-nations tournament, which also features Argentina and Korea Republic, will be played as double-headers with Sydney's games on Thursday before matches in Brisbane and Melbourne early in March.

"We have been monitoring the quality of the pitch at Kogarah and unfortunately we are not satisfied that it will meet the standard expected for international football by Thursday," FFA CEO David Gallop said in a statement.

More Stories

a-league australia v new zealand cup of nations football matildas soccer w-league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How to kick-start your music career

    premium_icon How to kick-start your music career

    Music POPULAR competition aims to uncover new young talent.

    Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma headed North

    Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma headed North

    News Hazardous surf warnings still remain

    Midnight Mayhem:15 hectares on fire

    premium_icon Midnight Mayhem:15 hectares on fire

    News Strong winds from Tropical Cyclone increase fire risk.

    Controversial MAFS groom's connection to Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Controversial MAFS groom's connection to Northern Rivers

    TV Describing himself, he said cheating was his number one deal breaker