Duplex dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes collapse
Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

scott kovacevic
by
20th Mar 2019 1:01 AM | Updated: 7:15 AM
TWO Gympie friends have claimed their planned joint build through Stirling Homes has left them $80,000 out of pocket and one of them homeless.

Lynette Arnall and Janine Lockhart said they had signed off on a duplex together through the company on August 29, 2017 - Ms Arnall's birthday. Now 18 months into the job, they are still waiting for a place to call home.

"At the moment Janine and (her partner) Tom are living in a tent at a caravan park," Ms Arnall said.

Worse, they had prepaid on the project and found themselves without Queensland Building and Construction Company protection when Stirling collapsed.

Lynette Arnall, Janine Lockhart and Tom DeFlorencas in the duplex they say should have been finished by Stirling Homes almost a year ago.
Lynette Arnall, Janine Lockhart and Tom DeFlorencas in the duplex they say should have been finished by Stirling Homes almost a year ago. Scott Kovacevic

READ MORE: Builders begin to clean-up Stirling Homes' mess

"We've had to re-buy everything that was supposed to be in those payments. The whole build was supposed to be about $312,000, and we've well and truly spent over $400,000 I'd say," she said.

A QBCC spokesman said they advised against getting ahead of the contract.

A now empty Stirling Homes show home.
A now empty Stirling Homes show home. Troy Jegers

"Don't be tempted to pay ahead of time."

"By sticking to the payment schedule outlined in your contract, it will help protect you in situations where your builder is unable to finish your job."

