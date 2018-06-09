Menu
The motorcyclists traveled from Western Australia to Byron Bay in three weeks across the country.
The motorcyclists traveled from Western Australia to Byron Bay in three weeks across the country.
Mates cross the country for Parkisons Disease

9th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

A GROUP of eight men who have been riding their motorbikes across Australia to raise funds for the Shake It Up Foundation will be arriving to Byron Bay tomorrow.

The riders, who are all mates, started their journey at the most Western Point of Australia, Monkey Mia, 900km north of Perth.

This trip was not only ticking off a bucket list item for the group, but also raising funds for Parkinson's research through the Shake It Up Australia Foundation.

Two men from the group were living with Parkinson's disease.

The ride will be approximately 6200km, travelling on rough dirt tracks across some of the remotest parts of Australia.

They departed from Monkey Mia on May 19 and then rode to Meekatharra, arriving on May 21.

The group have travelled along the Blackstone/ Warburton road to Irrunytju, on to Amata or Musgrave Park, and then onto Mulga Park, just South of the Northern Territory border.

From there, it was on to Curtin Springs and Alice Springs, then across the Queensland border en route to Byron Bay.

Their aim was to raise $20,000 but since they have already raised more than $32,000 they have upped their goal to $40,000.

For details, visit their fundraiser page on the Shake It Up Australia website.

