22°
News

Mat Lee raises money for Beyond Blue

26th Jun 2017 8:37 AM
Mathew Lee with Suzy Gerada, recovering in the Gold Coast University Hospital following the shark attack in July 2015. Photo Contributed
Mathew Lee with Suzy Gerada, recovering in the Gold Coast University Hospital following the shark attack in July 2015. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE victim of a shark attack at Ballina has turned his attention towards raising funds for a mental health charity following his own struggle.

Mat Lee sustained serious injuries to his legs after an incident with a shark at Lighthouse Beach Ballina in July 2015.

Now, through a fundraising effort next Sunday, he will help to raise money for Beyond Blue.

Last night Mat and his partner Suzy posted a video of his recovery on the Mat Lee Official Support Facebook page.

"Below is a video of Mat at Ballina Rehab learning how to walk again not long after his attack," the post read.

"At this stage the extent of how his injuries would effect his long term recovery were unknown.

"To be where we are now two years later with the worst of the physical challenges behind us is incredible. However, its the mental trauma we live with day to day that is the constant battle.

"Through our climb for beyondblue next Sunday, we hope to raise as much money as possible to help this organisation help more people like us who are going through hardships in their lives.

"Thank you to all for your support and generosity.

"Many thanks Suzy & Mat."

You can donate to the cause here: https://www.gofundme.com/climb-for-beyond-blue?r=2546

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beyond blue mathew lee mat lee northern rivers community shark attack

Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

THE State Government is standing by its new anti-bikie laws after a heavily-tattooed man known in criminal circles as a debt “enforcer” was shot dead.

Police officers attacked after high speed pursuit

Generic file photo.

A QLD man remains behind bars charged with a string of offences.

72-year-old arrested over 1.28kg of cannabis

Generic file photo of elderly woman.

String of charges against elderly woman after police raid

Shark Shield announces shark deterrent ambassador

Said he believed the product worked to deter shark attacks

Local Partners

Delays as highway village moves into town

THERE will be highway delays on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico this week for the delivery of compound site buildings for the Pacific Highway upgrade.

School bus seatbelt blitz

Trainee Bus Monitor Big Ted takes the kids to school.

"This is something our communities have been crying out for.”

Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

In The Heart of The Lismore Lantern Parade 2016

Community at its best

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITION: Maurie the Tool Man at the Bangalow markets.

Where to get fresh produce from

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

THE fifth Transformers film has broken two records: Worst opening weekend at the US box office and most panned film in the franchise so far.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

King Judah through to The Voice grand final

Judah Kelly is through to the grand final of The Voice.

NOT even illness could stop the Laidley singer from performing.

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!