Mastin brings a new suitcase full of rock

SUITCASE of Stories is the new EP by young singer songwriter Reece Mastin, and he's bringing the songs to his first ever show in Lismore.

England-born Mastin became a household Australian name when he won the third season of The X-Factor Australia in 2011, when he gained a contract with Sony Music Australia at age 17.

In February 2018, the young singer, now aged 23, announced the release of new material under the single name Mastin, as an independent artist,with the single Not the Man For You last March.

Suitcase of Stories debuted at #9 in the iTunes charts earlier this month.

Mastin said he can't wait to perform his new music, one with a more rock 'n' roll flavour than his previous releases, on the Northern Rivers.

"A lot of people are asking me why the change to rock music," he said.

"I've been doing rock music for the last four years, since I left Sony, and it's been more of a struggle to get the music out there to the world, and people not assuming that you hear Reece Mastin and it's just a TV show and pop music.

"That's where people go right now, but this record is pretty obvious that's rock, there is a bit of punk in there, there is a bit of country, there's a lot of blues and almost goes into some kind of metal moments.

"The one thing I love about rock 'n' roll that we put into this record is that you don't give a sh*t about what people think of the record, and you are not trying to please anybody else, but you are literally creating music you want to listen to."

The musician acknowledged he wrote the songs for this EP as a diary.

"I don't write about or for specific people, I write about scenarios or things a feel strong about," he said.

"I have always written about love, the closest things we get to magic is music and love, and it pulls out a lot of strong emotions out of people.

"Love and, really, anger, are the two things that I relate to the most at this point in my life.

"I wrote a song the other day about being 40 and alone, I obviously cannot relate to something like that right now but it's something that can be so vivid that you can paint a picture vividly enough so you can make it stand out."

Mastin said the live show will have two other musicians on stage, on drums and bass, and he will be offering some insights into his new songs.

"The show is very rock 'n' roll but we've made sure it's got a lot of texture," he said.

"Each songs will get its own individual feeling, and there are a lot of stories that go behind the songs and I'll be telling people where it all came from, and the space I was when I wrote them, to put the people in that same space."

At Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore, on May 3 from 7pm. Tickets viz Oztix.