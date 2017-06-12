Masters show age no barrier to speed

COLD weather is no barrier to determination as despite the forecast for rain, members of the Ballina Masters Cycling Club rolled up for their group handicap race at South Ballina.

The wind on the other hand decided to come to the party, blowing an average of 25 kph and gusting up to 30 kph from the SSW, the general direction of the first leg of the race.

WHEELY GOOD: Ballina Masters Cycling Club president Kevin Durkin, presents 2nd Place to Andrew Downey 39:03, Clock time 41:03 (31.65 kph) in the group handicap. Mr Downy also won the club's monthly medal for May. Supplied

On Saturday June 3, seven riders presented at the start line and were grouped into pairs with similar handicaps.

WHEELY GOOD: Ballina Masters Cycling Club president Kevin Durkin, presents 3rd Place to Paul O'Kelly 41:12, Clock time 41:12 (30.00 kph). Supplied

Brendan Lowrey was the exception as there were no other riders on his handicap turn up.

The pairings were; Richard Brown and Paul O'Kelly, Andrew Downey and Gavin Rose two minutes later, Garry Whitfield and Bruce Quinn 1 minute 30 seconds after them and then Lowrey a further two minutes back.

It was a hard ride down to Wardell was into the wind and challenged all the riders, however Downey and Rose managed to find the energy to catching pocket rocket Brown and O'Kelly.

Meanwhile, Whitfield and Quinn had their gap to Lowrey all but closed down while making minimal gains themselves.

The downwind run back to the finish line saw Downey consolidate his gains by working with Brown and O'Kelly, but unfortunately Rose spent a bit too much getting across the gap to the pairing and was unable to go with them as the speed increased.

Lowrey waited to pounce and went past Whitfield and Quinn leaving them little opportunity to latch on as he tried to chase down the leaders.

The catch was made before the start of the school straight at Empirevale and again he went past at speed. Downey chose not to spend himself in an effort to get on his back wheel and let Lowrey pass, choosing instead to continue work with O'Kelly and Brown.

But the pace finally proved too much for Brown and he dropped off the back leaving O'Kelly and Downey to contend the minor places with the latter proving too strong, pulling away in the last 800m to finish second.

1st Place: Brendan Lowrey 34:52, Clock time 40:22 (35.45 kph);

2nd Place: Andrew Downey 39:03, Clock time 41:03 (31.65 kph);

3rd Place: Paul O'Kelly 41:12, Clock time 41:12 (30.00 kph).

Downey was the Monthly Medal winner for May.

Thanks again to our Officials, Kevin Durkin, Kerry St. George, Julie Thomas and Ian Gailer.