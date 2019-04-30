Masters part of hockey challenge

BIG GROUP: FNC Hockey player Tracey Makings is one of 15 locals playing in Australian teams at the Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast this week.

BIG GROUP: FNC Hockey player Tracey Makings is one of 15 locals playing in Australian teams at the Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast this week. Shez Napper

FIFTEEN Far North Coast hockey players are currently representing Australian teams on the Gold Coast.

They are playing in the Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge which runs for the next four days.

The challenge involves seven men's and women's teams from over-35s through to over-65s.

Each team plays against New Zealand in a three-game Test Match Series.

FNC players in the Australian women's teams include over-35s Renee Dunstan (Glee), over-45s Janelle Pitman (Easts) and Tracey Makings (Northern Star), over-55s Jan Saul (Glee) and Karen Iwanuscha (Glee), and over-65s Janis Hutton (Northern Star).

Players in the Australian men's teams include Brett Crawford (Ballina), over-45 Grant Smith (Easts), David Brown (Coraki) and Simon Brown (Coraki), over-50s Chris Clark, over-55s Bobbie Barrett (Northern Star), and over-60s Neil Chaseling (Ballina), Warren Jenkins (Coraki) and Paul Leadbeatter (Northern Star).

Former FNC player Brad Mathers is also playing in the over-40s team.

In other hockey, Kingscliff edged out Glee 2-1 in a tightly contested women's A-grade game at the weekend, while Murwillumbah proved too strong for Coraki, winning 9-0, and Casuarina defeated Northern Star 2-0 in a close encounter.

Kingscliff dominated early in its match against Glee, with Lisa Eglington netting a goal in the fifth minute and then extending the lead when Erica Wells converted a penalty corner in the 15th minute.

Glee counter attacked strongly but excellent Kingscliff defence led by Jo Tunstell denied Glee potentially scoring opportunities until a Kim Clark break in midfield found Olivia Osborne out wide and a fine cross was netted by Nicole Hetherington for a halftime score of 2-1.

Murwillumbah outplayed a gallant Coraki side with Emily Hetherington netting five goals, Shari East two, and Amy Stuart and Maddison Scholes one apiece.

Krystee Barclay and Alesha Marks played strongly in the Coraki midfield and were well supported by Megan Roberts and Cheyne Appleton.