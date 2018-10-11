Masters of the hockey field

A wet weather final between Western Australia and Queensland in the over-50s at the Australian Hockey Masters Championships, Goonellabah.

A HANDFUL of Far North Coast hockey players were selected in Australian teams following the Australian Hockey Masters Championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Robert Barrett (over-55s) Chris Clark (over-50s) and Neil Chaseling (over-60s) were selected off the back of performances playing for New South Wales and Queensland.

Paul Leadbeater was named as a shadow reserve in the over-60s and was part of the winning NSW team.

Ballina stalwart Wayne Porter was also picked as a shadow having played for a combined Western Australian Country and Tasmanian team after missing NSW trials this year.

David Brown, Simon Brown, Brett Crawford and Grant Smith were selected for Australia with Darryl Hughes shadow in the over-40s.

FNC coach Rhonda Mathers managed the winning NSW over-60s team with volunteers kept busy over 16 days of competition.

"On behalf of the Far North Coast Australian Masters Hockey organising committee, I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the wonderful volunteer workers from Goonellabah , Lismore West and Summerland Sunrise Rotary Clubs and Lismore Lions Club,” Mathers said.

"They gave up their time to work on the barbecue and showed genuine community commitment to the Lismore Community and to Far North Coast Hockey and was greatly appreciated.”