Masters of sporting prowess race into Lismore

MASTERFUL WEEKEND: Rugby 7s will make its debut at the Lismore Masters Games in September, at Crozier Field. Contributed

LIVING proof that you improve with age is here with 1600 sports lovers racing into the region this weekend for the 11th Lismore Workers Masters Games.

The event is celebrating its 20th year in 2019 and runs from 27-29 September in Lismore at various venues, with entrants competing in 16 different sports.

While some competitors are here for the first time and are new to the game, others have played sport competitively their whole lives.

Lismore City Council Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said, while the Lismore Workers Masters Games is a competitive event, the social aspect of the game is just as important as the sporting competition.

"People have been playing in the Masters for the last 20 years and many people travel from across the state, Australia and the world to reconnect with old friends and have some fun," he said.

"The event also injects more than $1 million into the Lismore economy and fills up our restaurants, clubs, pubs, cafes and accommodation providers, which is excellent for the city.

"The physiotherapists and the massage therapists might also see a spike in business if past years are anything to go by!".

Mr Lowe extended a special thank you to the Lismore Workers Club for 20 years of sponsorship since the very first Masters Games in 1999, and also thanked the hundreds of volunteers who make the event possible.

"Without the Workers Club's unwavering support and the countless hours our volunteers willingly donate, there wouldn't be a Masters Games," Mr Lowe said.

"We are so proud of this signature event for Lismore and it is testament to the great sporting spirit in this city that it continues to be a success two decades on. We wish all our competitors a fantastic weekend and extend a warm welcome to visitors coming to Lismore."

For information and the full program of events, visit www.lismoremastersgames.com.au