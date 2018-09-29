Masters of mixology battle to create the perfect cocktail

Howard Johnson from The Loft will compete in Brewstillery on Monday night.

EIGHT masters of mixology will meet on Monday night in a battle of the shakers, to find the Northern Rivers' top creative bar tender.

Brewstillery Mix Masters competition sets each contestant the task to create a cocktail using a Stone & Wood brew, Brookie's Gin and a native ingredient.

Finals are being conducted at seven locations across the country, with winners being treated to the ultimate Byron Bay bartender experience; A trip to Byron Bay to brew a limited release batch of beer with Stone & Wood Brewing and to distil a unique batch of gin at Cape Byron Distillery.

Drinks will be judged with a focus on innovation and creativity celebrating native ingredients. Understanding the ethos behind Stone & Wood and Brookie's brands will be deliberated, with one winner from each event announced at the competition party on the night.

Eddie Brook, Co-Founder at Cape Byron Distillery welcomed contestants to the competition, saying: "It really is open for bartenders to get creative”.

Stone & Wood Head Brewer, Caolan Vaughan said, "Winners will have the opportunity to learn about and immerse themselves in the amazing diversity of native Australian ingredients and enjoy the wonderful delights of what Byron Bay has to offer”.

Chief mixologist at The Loft, Howard Johnson, will contest the Northern Rivers final at Di Vino in Byron Bay on Monday night.

Mr Johnson will be first to step up to the bar on the night and said he was a bit nervous to be competing in his first mixing competition.

He said he liked the ethos behind the two companies and the products they produce.

He said he would have seven minutes to present two cocktails and to sell the concept to the judges.

"It's about showing off what you have produced,” he said.

Mr Johnson will face some tough competition, he will compete against seven other bartenders from the Northern Rivers' best venues.

Contestants are: Howard Johnson - The Loft, Sam Curtis - Harvest, Dustin Davis - Rae's Wategos, Pietro Radonga - Beach Restaurant, Gayan Jayawardena - The Bolt Hole, Nathan ODonell - St Elmo, Jeffrey Meeker - The Mez Club, James Stewart - Three Blue Ducks.

The event kicks off at 6pm at Di Vino Byron Bay.