Masters Mojo for winning hockey team

FUN IN THE SUN: The Mojo team that won the Lismore Masters Games hockey final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, today. Mitchell Craig

A MIXED team of Far North Coast hockey players were joined by a few ring-ins from Newcastle and Tasmania when they won gold at the Lismore Workers Club Masters Games.

Mojo went through the three-day competition undefeated and took on newcomers Bayside Eagles/Redlands in the final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, today.

Coraki, East Lismore and Northern Star hockey club members made up the Mojo team, which finished with a 3-0 win over the Eagles.

"We've networked over the past 10 years and formed friendships with other hockey players outside our association,” Mojo player and manager Leanne Gibson said.

"It was the third time we've played under this banner and there are some skilful players among the group.

"We're all mainly from Lismore but it's great that we're getting people from Newcastle and Tasmania coming to play with us.

"I was born into a hockey family and started playing when I was eight; I've stayed with it ever since.

"A lot of these guys are the same and we're lucky to get a good group of teams here when we host Masters events.

"It was great to play the Brisbane team in the final; they left the husbands and kids at home and made it a bit of a girls' weekend.”

Bayside player April Rose confirmed there were no men in the team and that they would be coming back for gold medals next time.

"We don't need the men and we couldn't have asked for a better week-end,” Rose said.

"We didn't want to show off too much this year, we might have to come back and win it next time.

"Once you're a hockey player you're always a hockey player and a lot of these girls have played together for a long time.

"I'm actually a Kiwi, we're a proud little hockey nation and I'm lucky I found a good club that took me in.

"One of our ladies, Kim Newton, recently moved to Lismore but she stayed with us for this tournament.”