Masters hockey team manager doesn't take any stick

MANAGING MASTERS: Glee Hockey Club's A-Grade women's coach Rhonda Mathers is also the NSW Men's Over 60s hockey team manager. She has high hopes for her squad at the 2018 Men's Masters Australian Hockey Championships, September 21 to October 6, in Lismore and Ballina. Alison Paterson

WHEN it comes to keeping senior hockey athletes in line, Lismore's Rhonda Mathers doesn't take any stick.

As the New South Wales Hockey over 60s men's team manager, Mathers, said she often calls on her background as an educator to keep all the balls in the air.

"This is the second year I've done this role,” she said.

"I often rely on my past skills as a teacher for 30 years at Lismore High School.”

Now in the midst of the final preparations for the 2018 Men's Masters Australian Hockey Championships which run from September 21 to October 6, in Lismore and Ballina, Mathers said it's a challenge she relishes.

"We have two players from the region in the team, Steve Hunter and Paul Leadbeatter my husband,” she said with a laugh.

"And yes, it can be like herding cats.”

Mathers son Brad is also playing, but for Queensland as the Brisbane-based player has been selected for state's Over 40s Team 1.

But while Mathers said the championships involve fun and friendship, the competitive spirit and skill levels make the games intense and exciting to manage, play and watch.

Mathers said her team has been training hard and will join the other NSW teams in Newcastle this weekend for their final preparation and said anyone thinking her team is just a bunch of old guys running around is in for a shock.

"It's going to be a hard-fought championships, but we have a good side,” she said.

"We have seven of the 16 players just returned from playing for Australia in Barcelona at the World Masters and over 60s hockey is a very competitive division with quality teams from NSW, QLD, ACT WA and country WA.

"As team manager I also make sure they have all their gear, water-bottles and am on the bench during their games,” she said.

"Hockey NSW supply for physio for all games so I don't have to worry about the medical side.”

No slouch herself, Mathers played for many years including at state level, then turned to coaching and umpiring when back surgery meant she had to put her stick and shin-pads away.

Currently Mathers also coaches Glee Hockey's A-Grade women's team and is on the Far North Coast Hockey board.