'Do your worst': Challenge set for Masters Games

MASTERS GAMES: Masters Games chair Matthew Barlow with Lismore mayor Cr Vanessa Ekin (centre) and cricket great Lyn Larsen (right) celebrate the event launch at the Lismore Workers Club on April 22, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

There's no doubt we have a lifelong love of sport on the Northern Rivers and the launch of 2021 Masters games on Thursday reinforced just how keen we are.

When the Lismore Workers Club hosted the launch of the 12th biannual Lismore Workers Masters Games, the room was packed (in a socially distant manner) with sporting greats including cricket doyen Lynne Larson.

Masters Games Organising Committee Chairman Matt Barlow said Lismore has successfully hosted the event since 1999.

"This year the Masters Games will be one of the best the region has prepared and a great way for participants to enjoy sport and the social aspect after what has been a tough year for sport surrounding COVID-19," he said.

"Sport is a cornerstone of a vibrant Lismore community and provides competitors a platform to test their skills but also enjoy the company of fellow competitors and participants away from the field."

SENIOR ATHLETES: Some of the keen local athletes looking forward to competing across 15 sports at the Lismore Masters games in September 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Mr Barlow said people aged 30 plus can register across 15 sports - baseball, basketball, cricket, fitness challenge, five-a-side soccer, football, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, mini-lympics, netball, Oztag, softball, swimming and tennis - which will be held across multiple venues in the Lismore Local Government Area.

And if past form is anything to go by, youngsters in their 30s, 40s and 50s should beware of lining up against more experienced athletes.

Keen tennis player Gwen Nugent, 70, has over 30 years on the court and her daughter Bianca, 43, a professional coach who is overseeing the Masters games competition, said her mum possesses a devastating backhand lob.

"My lobs are not too bad," Gwen said with a smile.

Meanwhile, Lismore City Bowls Club president Bob Johnson said his club will be one of two, along with East Lismore to host visiting lawns bowls players.

"God yes, do your worst," was his challenge to other bowls clubs thinking of competing.

"Our players really look forward to this."

Lismore Storm representative Cheryl Amor said the club is thrilled to managing the basketball.

"We are offering men and women the opportunity to play as a combined or gender only teams in a shorter game or even as a three-on-three," she said.

"Depending on members we could even hold some wheelchair basketball or walking basketball."

Meanwhile Lismore Mayor Vanessa Ekins said she was excited about the positive social and economic benefits the Games bring to our region.

"The Games are about enjoyment and connection, being physically active and enjoying the hospitality of our great city which draws more than 1500 visitors to the city with an estimated more than $1 million into Lismore's economy," she said.

Mr Barlow said the Games could not be held without the sensation support of sponsors and volunteers.

The Masters Games will be held from Friday to Sunday, 24-26 September 2021.

You can enter here.

